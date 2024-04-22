Roadchef Tibshelf employees celebrate a century of dedicated service
and live on Freeview channel 276
Having all started their Roadchef journey in 1999, Linda Radford began her career working in the facilities team, before exploring a range of different roles within the company. From showcasing her culinary skills at Roadchef’s in-house restaurant and working with the team in the Fresh Food Café, to returning to the facilities team, Linda has demonstrated her versatility and commitment to Roadchef by embracing different job roles throughout her career.
Tina Percival started as a supervisor within the retail shop, before quickly being promoted to unit manager of WHSmith’s. She then embarked on a new role as cash office manager for the site, where she remains today.
Erika Brooks began working for Roadchef as a cashier at the previous in-house restaurant On Route. She then embraced a range of roles, including night manager at Costa, assistant manager at the Hot Food Counter, a dining area hostess and pot wash at Costa, before becoming an integral team member at WHSmith’s.
Throughout Linda Newbold’s time at Roadchef, she has remained an indispensable member of the facilities team, delighting Tibshelf’s customers with clean premises as they stop by to rest and recharge during long journeys.
Mark Relton, Site Director at Roadchef’s Tibshelf MSA, commented: “A heartfelt congratulations to Linda R, Tina, Erika, and Linda N for achieving this remarkable milestone in their careers. Each of these four employees hold immense value for us, and we are so grateful for their dedicated service at Tibshelf spanning the last 25 years, delighting our customers during long journeys. At Roadchef, we prioritise our employees, and their collective 100 years of commitment demonstrates our dedication to their well-being and success.”