Roadchef Tibshelf employees celebrate a century of dedicated service

Having all started their Roadchef journey in 1999, Linda Radford began her career working in the facilities team, before exploring a range of different roles within the company. From showcasing her culinary skills at Roadchef’s in-house restaurant and working with the team in the Fresh Food Café, to returning to the facilities team, Linda has demonstrated her versatility and commitment to Roadchef by embracing different job roles throughout her career.

Tina Percival started as a supervisor within the retail shop, before quickly being promoted to unit manager of WHSmith’s. She then embarked on a new role as cash office manager for the site, where she remains today.

Erika Brooks began working for Roadchef as a cashier at the previous in-house restaurant On Route. She then embraced a range of roles, including night manager at Costa, assistant manager at the Hot Food Counter, a dining area hostess and pot wash at Costa, before becoming an integral team member at WHSmith’s.

Roadchef Tibshelf

Throughout Linda Newbold’s time at Roadchef, she has remained an indispensable member of the facilities team, delighting Tibshelf’s customers with clean premises as they stop by to rest and recharge during long journeys.