Rise in neurodiversity awareness sparks demand for more inclusive office designs

A growing awareness of neurodiversity in the workplace is prompting a wave of office redesigns, as businesses seek to create more inclusive working environments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derby-based fit-out specialist DSP Interiors says it has seen a sharp increase in enquiries from employers wanting to modify their workspaces to better support neurodivergent staff - including those with autism, ADHD and dyslexia.

The shift comes amid growing recognition that standard office layouts - including open-plan spaces, harsh lighting and high noise levels - can negatively affect the one in five people who are neurodivergent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DSP Interiors, based on Mansfield Road, incorporates more inclusive design elements into its projects, with a focus on acoustic comfort, sensory-sensitive features, and clearer spatial layouts that are easier to navigate.

Workspace designes by DSP Interiors

Marketing director Olivia Priestley said: “We are being increasingly tasked with designing spaces which are more mindful of the challenges faced by people with neurodiversities, because employers are recognising that traditional layouts and equipment can lead to discomfort for many people.

“By understanding these challenges and addressing them through thoughtful design, employers can create inclusive spaces that support all employees to do their best work.

“Of course, this human-centre design benefits everyone within a workforce; it just means all employees can thrive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company says that employers are increasingly seeking design solutions that include quiet booths, soft lighting, high-performance acoustic treatments and flexible zoning, which offer a mix of collaborative and individual work areas.

Olivia Priestley marketing director at DSP Interiors

Clear, logical layouts that reduce cognitive load are also in demand, as are designated low-stimulation spaces for rest and emotional regulation.

The company says these types of interventions, once considered niche, are fast becoming standard in modern office design as firms compete to create inclusive, productive work environments.

The trend toward inclusive office environments also reflects wider shifts in recruitment and retention strategies, with many companies recognising that more supportive workplaces can help attract and retain a broader pool of talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Buchan, Design Director added: “In a world where recruitment is increasingly difficult, the businesses that prioritise the working environment will be better positioned to attract top talent and build more resilient teams.

“We work closely with all our clients to understand the needs of their staff before developing tailored fit-out plans. Neurodiversity might not be something every boss thinks about – but they should be.”

“Having had my own personal experience of navigating the ‘triggers’ that people with conditions like Autism and ADHD face, I fully appreciate the challenges encountered.

“By embracing these differences and designing workplaces that provide an array of working options we can overcome these barriers. In doing so we can support exceptional talent that may have been held back in past environments. The key takeaway is that adaptable, inclusive workplaces should work for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DSP Interiors says it works closely with businesses to understand the needs of their teams before recommending layout and design changes tailored to specific challenges and goals.

“Neurodiversity might not be on every employer’s radar yet,” said Olivia. “But those who take it seriously are already seeing the benefits.”