Ripley web agency Lemiyu named finalist at BSN Awards 2025
Founded in January 2025, Lemiyu was created with one mission: to rebuild trust in web development. In just six months the agency has delivered over a dozen successful projects, ranging from Shopify storefronts generating tens of thousands in revenue, to WordPress rebuilds and bespoke platforms, all contributing to a 100% customer satisfaction record which has earnt them recognition with the Business Success Awards.
“We’re not just building websites” says founder Lewis Hallam. “We’re restoring trust in the industry and helping small businesses thrive with clear communication and high-performing digital platforms. This nomination reflects the values we’ve stood by since day one: honesty, transparency and long-term support.”
Lemiyu’s strength lies in its human first approach. As a solo founder operation backed by over a decade of IT experience, Lewis has built Lemiyu into a trusted partner for small businesses across the UK, offering affordable, reliable, and scalable digital solutions.
