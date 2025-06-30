Ripley web agency Lemiyu named finalist at BSN Awards 2025

Lewis Hallam, owner of Lemiyu, is incredibly proud to be recognised with such a prestigious award.

Lemiyu Ltd, a Ripley-based web & eCommerce agency known for their honest approach and handcrafted digital solutions has been shortlisted for the 'New Start-Up of the Year' category for the 2025 Business Success Recognition Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in January 2025, Lemiyu was created with one mission: to rebuild trust in web development. In just six months the agency has delivered over a dozen successful projects, ranging from Shopify storefronts generating tens of thousands in revenue, to WordPress rebuilds and bespoke platforms, all contributing to a 100% customer satisfaction record which has earnt them recognition with the Business Success Awards.

“We’re not just building websites” says founder Lewis Hallam. “We’re restoring trust in the industry and helping small businesses thrive with clear communication and high-performing digital platforms. This nomination reflects the values we’ve stood by since day one: honesty, transparency and long-term support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lemiyu’s strength lies in its human first approach. As a solo founder operation backed by over a decade of IT experience, Lewis has built Lemiyu into a trusted partner for small businesses across the UK, offering affordable, reliable, and scalable digital solutions.

The business success network is held yearly to recognise fantastic work done by the UK business community.

There is a wide range of award categories which will be recognised and celebrated during an evening of entertainment and surprises. The winners will be announced at the Recognition Awards ceremony on Saturday 13th September 2024, at the Crowne Plaza, Stratford Upon Avon.

Stacey Calder established the Business Success Recognition Awards, to celebrate the fantastic work being done by businesses and individuals within the UK business community. These recognition awards are open to all organisations nationwide regardless of size or maturity. The Business Success team independently judged over 500 entries and shortlisted the finalists, and a team of expert judges will be

selecting the winners for each award.

For more information about the awards and event visit: