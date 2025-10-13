Ripley Accountant named finalist in East Midlands Chamber Awards 25/26

Adrian Peck, Ascentant Accountancy, presenting a workshop for Startup Businesses

Ascentant Accountancy, based in Ripley, have been announced as a Finalist in the CSR Leadership Category in the EMC Awards.

A finalist in the CSR Leadership Award, this award recognises a business that is able to demonstrate how activities have made a positive impact on specific social issues affecting their local community.

The Category was open to those who have implemented Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities to make a difference to their Local Community.

Ascentant Accountancy are proud to support the Local Community and provide a range of services such as low cost hot desking, free networking events and free Workshops to Local Businesses.

They also run Pop Up Shops, Indoor Markets and our Small Business Showcase which gives Small Make & Trade Businesses the opportunity to display their Goods in our Shopfront.

Ascentant Accountancy also provide workshops to the University of Derby and run a Business Startup scheme to assist new Startups.

They support a number of Local Sports Teams and are Sponsors of Butterley United Cricket Club, Stapenhill Football Club and U15 Ripley Girls FC and also support a number of LGBTQ+ Initiatives and Sponsor Derby Pride and the Trans Support Hub.

Director, Kevin Drew said "We are excited to be announced as a finalist in the East Midlands Chamber Awards for the second year running, which reflects the hard work of our team in providing more than just Accountancy services.

We are dedicated to making a difference to the Local Community through initiatives such as our Saturday Surgery and Mentoring".