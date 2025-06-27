Ripley accountant finalist in National Awards

Ascentant Accountancy Team, Ripley

Ascentant Accountancy based in Ripley have been confirmed as a finalist in the National Xero Awards 2025.

The 2025 Xero Awards are a celebration of excellence among our Accounting and Bookkeeping Businesses who help Small Businesses to grow and prosper.

Ascentant Accountancy are a finalist in the Community Impact Category, celebrating those that go above and beyond by making an impact or adding value to their Community.

Ascentant Accountancy which launched in Ripley in 2023 have credited its growth due to its Community outreach which includes providing low cost Hot Desking, giving free Meeting Space to Charities & Community Groups and free Networking events and Workshops.

The firm also runs Mental Health Drop ins, Pop Up Shops and allows Small Make & Traders to display goods in its window front for free.

Director, Kevin Drew said "We are really pleased to be a finalist in the Community Impact Category in the Xero Awards 2025. It really highlights the efforts of our team in providing more than just Accountancy services and giving back to the Community.

Our Community outreach has had great success such as our Small Business Showcase, raising awareness of Small Make & Trade Businesses and increasing their Sales and Social Media following through to our Mental Health drop in, where we worked with local Charities and Community Groups to provide signposting to those needing support".

For more details on the Xero Awards can be found here - https://www.xero.com/uk/events/xero-awards/xero-awards-2025/finalists/

For more information on the services offered by Ascentant Accountancy, contact 01773 424009 or [email protected].