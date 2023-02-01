REVEALED: The top ten most booked restaurants in Derbyshire

From pub grub and steaks to local produce and pizza and pasta…
The top ten most booked restaurants in Derbyshire have been revealed.
Each month, website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites.
This includes a top ten most booked list. Currently – at time of writing – that list includes everything from village pubs, to independent Italian restaurants, so there is plenty of popular options to help give you eating out inspiration.
Below are the top ten most booked restaurants in Derbyshire according to OpenTable.
1. The Duncombe Arms
A beautiful, traditional country pub situated at the heart of the rural village of Ellastone on the edge of the Peak District near Ashbourne. Enjoy a roaring log fire and food from award-winning chef Jake Boyce. One reviewer said: "Each time we visit without fail the ambience is just right, with log burners and a well considered classic country pub aesthetic. The food is always fantastic and there is a great choice of wines and beverages. This is our go to place when it comes to special occasions or a quintessential Sunday afternoon out."
Photo: google
2. A Tavola Gastronomia Siciliana
A Tavola Gastronomia Siciliana is the third restaurant from award winning chef Alessio Muccio. Pasta, Gelato and pastries/cakes are all freshly made onsite using traditional Sicilian recipes. They source ingredients from Sicily including the famous Sasizza (Fennel Sausage), Salumi/Cheeses & Extra Virgin Olive Oil along with a range of local suppliers ensuring our food is fresh and authentic. One reviewer said: "What a delightful experience in every respect! This really was A Taste of Sicily."
Photo: National World
3. Chatsworth Kitchen
Nestled in Rowsley, Chatsworth Kitchen celebrates quality, seasonal dishes sourced from the estate and community of farmers, producers and makers from across the Derbyshire Dales. They support local producers, with a mindful approach to the environment and sustainability. The majority of the food is made on site, while pastries and dessert items created under the watchful eye of Chatsworth’s experienced pastry chef in the stables kitchen by the house. One reviewer said: "A wonderful place that combines superb food and a beautiful place to shop, highly recommended."
Photo: India Hobson/Haarkon
4. The Forge Blackrock Steakhouse
The Forge Black Rock Steakhouse, is in Blacksmiths Yard, Sadler Gate, Derby. The premier steakhouse offers only the best cuts of meat locally sourced from award winning Owen Taylor’s & Son and served on the famous Blackrock grill stone. They also offer a variety of other food and drinks, with over 100 gins and a selection of craft beers. One reviewer said: "Had an absolutely amazing evening with friends. The steak was one of the best I have ever tasted. This was said by all four of us diners. The experience was very unique. With the waitress explaining everything to us in great detail... would highly recommend."
Photo: The Forge