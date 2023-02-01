REVEALED: The top ten most booked restaurants in Derbyshire

4 . The Forge Blackrock Steakhouse

The Forge Black Rock Steakhouse, is in Blacksmiths Yard, Sadler Gate, Derby. The premier steakhouse offers only the best cuts of meat locally sourced from award winning Owen Taylor’s & Son and served on the famous Blackrock grill stone. They also offer a variety of other food and drinks, with over 100 gins and a selection of craft beers. One reviewer said: "Had an absolutely amazing evening with friends. The steak was one of the best I have ever tasted. This was said by all four of us diners. The experience was very unique. With the waitress explaining everything to us in great detail... would highly recommend."

Photo: The Forge