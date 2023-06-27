Retired Army Major takes over local pub in Belper
Fulfilling a life-long dream of running a pub, retired Major Mark Rimmington and his partner Viv are taking over The Grapes in Belper on Thursday, June 29
Looking to bring the pub into the now, Mark and Viv aim to bring a new and vibrant feel to The Grapes whilst retaining its traditional charm. A new and varied food menu will be added eventually.
Mark and Viv are looking forward to this new venture and welcome customers old and new after the recent landlord Phil retired after 20 years.