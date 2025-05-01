Retailers hoping for bank holiday boost as 22 million Brits book annual leave, says latest Virgin Media O2 Business Movers Index

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Virgin Media O2 Business’s latest Q1 Movers Index, reveals retailers’ hopes for a Bank Holiday sales boost as 22 million working Brits book annual leave.

With warmer weather, mobile data reveals commuting trips the first few months of the year have increased by 5%, as 42% of businesses plan to mandate full office returns by June. ·

Using aggregated and anonymised mobile data from O2 Motion combined with polling of businesses and consumers, the quarterly Movers Index highlights UK movement trends and insights.

Virgin Media O2 Business’ latest Movers Index reveals an 8% year-on-year drop in retail visits for the first three months of the year, as 55% of retailers hope for a bank holiday boost with Brits taking annual leave en masse.

The quarterly Movers Index, now in its third year, is based on combining anonymised and aggregated UK movement data from O2 Motion* with national polling findings to reveal key behavioural trends. The combined data paints an accurate picture of movement patterns and the trends influencing them.

Half of workers subject to full time office mandates by June

Office attendance has continued to climb in early 2025, as over half (52%) of British employees going in more frequently. Mobile data shows the first few months of the year were marked by a 5% increase in commuting trips, and a 1% increase from the same time last year. Wednesday remains the most popular day of the week (77%) to go to the office. 38% of workers now commute five days a week, and by June, a further 16% of employers will require full time office attendance, potentially bringing the total number of UK businesses with five-day mandates to 43%.

Prepared for the return, most workers (65%) view return-to-office mandates positively, helped by a boost in perks and workplace culture. One in three (33%) have noticed more perks in recent months including regular socials, which have become more important to 32%. Outside of work socials, Brits are looking to make the most of their “five-to-nine”, with 77% planning to shop in-store after work at least once a week, and 66% planning to catch up with friends and family.

Retailers hope for bank holiday boost

After a tough start to 2025, marked by a 41% year on year rise in retailers reporting reduced customer spending and an 8% drop in high street and shopping centre footfall compared to the same time last year, many are hoping the May bank holidays will provide a much-needed boost. Last year the spring and summer months saw trips to retail areas rise by 5% to highstreets and 4% to shopping centres from Q1 to Q2, fuelling optimism of a repeat retail rebound.

With 22 million* (64%) British workers planning to take annual leave, 55% of retailers are planning changes including special deals / discounts (42%) and special events and activities (28%) to attract customers and maximise footfall. However, with nearly half (47%) of Brits planning domestic holidays this year, 52% of retailers are worried about staff holidays, as 42% have already blocked annual leave over the period.

Spring spending cut back

Sheltering from the winter weather in the first three months of 2025, budget-savvy Brits turned to online (69%) and phone (69%) shopping in search of discounts and low-price items. This is set to continue over the next three months as almost half (45%) of Brits expect to send less, and 41% actively look for ways to cut unnecessary spending. Mobile data shows middle-age groups are driving this fall with drops of 15% (25-34 year olds), 4% (35-44 year olds), and 11% (45-54 year olds) in trips to retail areas compared to the same time last year.

Nearly half (46%) have cancelled at least one subscription, rising to 80% of 18-24-year-olds, impacting the 60% of businesses offering this shopping model. With shoppers focusing their spending on holidays and trips (25%), wellness and self-care (18%), and home renovations and improvements (16%), there may be greater opportunity for subscription services linked to these areas.

Meanwhile, Brits are also focused on where they’re spending their hard-earned cash, with supporting the high street important to 56% of consumers. For these shoppers, in-store experience matters: self-service checkouts (28%), high speed Wi-Fi (25%) and good mobile connectivity (22%) continue to rank among the most important technologies for shoppers.

Jessica O’Connor, Director of Product at Virgin Media O2 Business, said: “The latest Virgin Media O2 Business Movers Index shows a first glimpse into key trends shaping 2025 – office life is continuing to make a comeback and retail is adapting for resilience. With half of workers commuting more often and full-time office mandates rising, O2 Motion data indicates a shift in how people use city spaces.

“For retailers, the upcoming bank holidays present a golden opportunity to boost sales after a tough start to the year. A seamless in-store experience – fast checkouts, good WiFi, and personalised offers – will be key to attracting footfall and driving engagement. As shoppers remain budget conscious, brands that adapt to consumer needs will be best placed to capture spring spending.”

Accurate mobile data provides retailers with a rich picture of customer movement to help tailor the in-store experience to them. As retailers look to respond to these trends and support their customers, Virgin Media O2 Business is ready to help.

From retailers to public sector organisations, Virgin Media O2 Business’ team of data experts support companies of all sizes to understand these trends and use them to make strategic decisions. The Virgin Media O2 Business Movers Index is a publicly available quarterly report that explores the latest UK movement insights from each quarter. View the report and access all previous reports here.