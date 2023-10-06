Retail giant Frasers Group unveil plans to move HQ away from Derbyshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
Retail giant Frasers Group has a lease on its premises in Shirebrook, Derbyshire, including a distribution centre and head office until 2034. But Frasers has now submitted its plans for a global headquarters campus in Ansty in Rugby, Warwickshire.
And if the Rugby campus is approved, the site could create more than 7,000 jobs and £300m of gross added value for the region, regional news service The Business Desk has reported. Designed by architect Grimshaw – the firm behind the Eden Project, London’s Excel Phase II, and the Lloyds Banking Group Headquarters - the new site would include logistics, offices, R&D retail, a hotel, and leisure facilities.
A spokesperson for Frasers Group said: "We have worked closely with local partners to develop proposals for a global headquarters campus at Ansty. This would deliver a well-located, world-class platform to further bolster our elevation strategy, sector-leading ecosystem and growth ambitions. A planning application has now been submitted and we will continue to work with our partners through the planning process."
According to the Retail Gazette, Frasers Group axed 200 roles at its head offices in Shirebrook and London back in June as part of a “streamlining process following a recent acquisition spree.” The group revealed it was looking at moving its Midlands base in October 2022 as a way to “accelerate” its growth.