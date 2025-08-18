Restored railway coach is back in service at the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway

Inside the restored LMS open third carriage

The London Midland and Scottish Carriage Association (LMSCA), based at the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway’s headquarters in Wirksworth, has completed the meticulous restoration of a London and Scottish Railway (LMS) third class open coach (number 27162), which has taken over 15,000 volunteer hours to complete.

In 2011 the then recently restored carriage was completely gutted by fire and required a complete rebuild. The carriage was mothballed until funds were available to re-start the restoration work.

Work to restore the historic coach started in 2020 with a core team of ten volunteers, led by Derek Glynn — a former craftsman from the historic Litchurch Lane carriage works in Derby — and a trained upholsterer, who personally managed the refurbishment of the complex seating arrangements.

The restored coach, which was also repainted in the original LMS livery, is now back in service with the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway. The coach will be used for a wide range of special events, including afternoon teas, murder mysteries and the all important Santa specials, which will be running throughout December.

The restored LMS carriage

Commenting on the completion of the second restoration of this historic carriage, LMSCA’s lead trustee, David Tillet, said: “This project is a true testament to the passion and resilience of our volunteers.

“They have faced every challenge with unwavering dedication and immense skill. This coach is a credit to them all and we can’t wait for the public to see this beautiful piece of history back on the rails.”

The LMSCA would also like to acknowledge the generous support that the restoration project has received from numerous private individuals and organisations since the carriage first arrived at Wirksworth Station in 2009.

Tom Tait, commercial director at Ecclesbourne Valley Railway, is delighted to welcome back this historic carriage: “Everyone at the railway was devastated when the carriage was severely damaged by fire in 2011.

Inside the restored historic LMS coach

“To see the carriage back in service is a testament to the sheer hard work and dedication of the LMSCA, and we are sure that our passengers will share our delight to see such a meticulous restoration and to enjoy being on board such a fabulous carriage.”

In early August 2025, the coach returned to service with the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway, Derbyshire’s longest heritage railway — a nine and a half mile line connecting Wirksworth with Duffield.