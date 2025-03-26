The award-winning Dovecote Restaurant at Morley Hayes has officially reopened following an extensive refurbishment that promises guests an unforgettable dining experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two AA rosette restaurant on Main Road in Morley, has been transformed into a sophisticated, stylish space that combines luxurious textures, elegant colour palettes, and contemporary design elements to create an inviting and memorable atmosphere.

The beautifully reimagined restaurant features a colour palette of rich teal and turquoise tones, complemented by bold indigo hues and soft aquamarine accents. Earthy greens and neutral beiges combine with geometric patterns, textured fabrics, and natural wood finishes to add a modern yet timeless charm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work has included new wallcoverings in the bar area and restaurant, along with curtains, carpets, seating and striking contemporary lighting fixtures, all chosen to enhance comfort and maintain the country-inspired feel.

The refurbished Dovecote Restaurant.

The Dovecote restaurant offers a fine dining experience with à la carte dishes that blend the finest English and Continental cuisine to create a unique culinary experience that delights diners from across the region and beyond.

As part of its commitment to delivering an unrivalled dining experience, The Dovecote has unveiled an exciting new menu, expertly crafted by its award-winning team, led by head chef Nigel Stuart. The refreshed menu features innovative dishes that celebrate the finest local produce and seasonal ingredients, ensuring an unforgettable culinary journey for guests.

To complement the new dishes, The Dovecote has also invested in premium new crockery, including pieces from renowned brands Denby and Royal Crown Derby. These elegant additions enhance the restaurant’s refined dining experience, ensuring every dish is presented with style and sophistication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In keeping with the restaurant’s fresh new look, staff have been kitted out with newly designed uniforms.

The refurbished Dovecote Restaurant.

Commenting on the relaunch, Andrew Allsop, managing director at Morley Hayes, said: “We’re delighted to unveil the stunning transformation of our Dovecote Restaurant. Our redesigned space offers a fresh, inviting atmosphere that reflects our commitment to delivering an exceptional culinary experience.

“Whether guests are enjoying a champagne breakfast, a relaxing afternoon tea, a traditional Sunday Lunch, or an intimate dinner, The Dovecote is the perfect place to enjoy outstanding foodin an elegant and welcoming setting.

“From our exciting new menu and exquisite new crockery to our team’s smart new uniforms, every detail has been carefully considered to create a truly special experience for our guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are committed to continued reinvestment and this latest phase of our expansion will enable us to improve upon our already high standards,” added Andrew.

Nestled in the heart of the Derbyshire countryside overlooking parkland golf courses, Morley Hayes is a premier hotel, golf, and dining destination. It boasts a luxurious four-star, 32-bedroom hotel and a choice of three restaurants, The Dovecote, Roosters, and Spike Bar.

For further information about Morley Hayes or to make a booking, visit www.morleyhayes.com or call 01332 780480.