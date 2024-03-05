Residents rate Heanor care home as one of the top in the East Midlands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are 1,384 homes in the East Midlands with the top 20 receiving an award from the UK’s leading reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, as well as their friends and relatives.

There are nearly 17,000 care homes in the UK caring for around half a million people. Over 12,000 of these care homes support older people aged 65 and over, with around half of these older people paying for their own care. The rest care for people with learning disabilities and mental health issues and are largely funded by their local authorities.

Ashfields Care Home in Heanor

People are living longer, and with 19% of the total population in the UK aged 65 years or older, which equates to 11 million people, demand for care homes is set to grow.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said:

“We now have over 300,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk, which means we can give a really good insight into the kind of care and facilities offered by thousands of care homes all over the UK.

“Our reviews show the standard of a care home’s facilities and the quality of their care and support, staff, activities and nutrition as well as if the care home is good value for money.

“We would like to congratulate Ashfields Care Home on being a Top 20 care home in the East Midlands as their reviews show they provide an excellent standard of care. It is such an achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.

“Choosing a care home can be overwhelming and very time consuming for both the person going to live there as well as their family, so we hope our awards which are given to the highest rated homes will help to simplify the search.”

Josie Greveson, manager of Ashfields Care Home, said:

“Ashfields' staff are so pleased to be awarded the carehome.co.uk top 20 award for the fourth year running.

“It is a fantastic recognition for all the hard work and outstanding care all the Ashfields team provide to our residents always going above and beyond.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to each and every person who has taken the time to complete a review to enable us to achieve this award. Your comments always deeply touch our hearts.”

carehome.co.uk is the leading care home reviews website and lists all registered UK care homes, helping people in their quest to find the right care home.

The carehome.co.uk Top 20 Care Home Awards 2024 are based on over 109,000 reviews received from residents and their family and friends between 1st February 2022 and 31st January 2024

The Review Score, as of 31st January 2024 was calculated using a combination of the number of reviews, the average of each of the ratings and the size of the care home. Care homes were excluded from the awards if they were not compliant with their regulatory authority at the time of the announcement of the Awards.