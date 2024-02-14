Region’s unsung heroes being sought by local legal firm
and live on Freeview channel 276
The renowned legal firm are sponsoring Chesterfield FC’s annual ‘carer of the year’ award which is set to be presented at the Community Awards ceremony at the Technique Stadium on April 27th, 2024.
Graysons are putting the call out for people to nominate any carer who has gone above and beyond the call of duty.
Katie Birch, a senior private client advisor at Graysons, said: “I’ve seen first hand the amazing and selfless work of some of the region’s carers through my work with various charities in recent years. If you know a carer who you think deserves this award please nominate them – we’re keen to hear as many uplifting stories as possible.”
Nominations can be made via this link: https://chesterfield-fc.co.uk/2024-community-awards
The deadline for nominations is midnight on March 4th, 2024.
Graysons are situated at Unit 14F, The Glass Yard, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield S41 8JY.
More information from: www.graysons.co.uk