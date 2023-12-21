Regional law firm raises £14,475 for Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust

Leading Chesterfield and Sheffield law firm BRM has raised an impressive £14,475 during its annual Wills month for North Derbyshire-based Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust.

The partnership, now in its fifth year, sees BRM clients make a voluntary donation to Blythe House and Helen’s Trust in exchange for a free Will writing service.

This year's Wills month marked BRM’s most successful yet, and thanks to the generosity of the firm’s clients, BRM has raised over £54,000 for the charity since 2017.

The money raised will go towards providing highly specialised end-of-life care and support for patients and their families.

The charity provides hospice care in the comfort of patients’ homes across North Derbyshire – including Chesterfield, North East Derbyshire, and the outskirts of South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire.

Becca Gregory, Fundraising Manager at Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the whole team at BRM for supporting the hospice once again this year.

“Not only have we been working with the firm for our Wills month for many years, BRM has been a long-term supporter of ours since 2017.

“We are so grateful for all of their support and generosity. The money raised will go towards providing patients with care in their own homes and helping to make them and their families as comfortable as possible.”

Rob Woodhead, Executive Director of Wills and Probate at BRM Solicitors, said: "It is a great pleasure to have hosted yet another successful Wills Month in support of Blythe House and Helen’s Trust.

"We’re delighted that we've successfully raised almost £55,000 for the charity. These funds will play a crucial role in supporting the organisation as it continues to deliver essential services to the people of our communities.

“Creating a Will not only grants peace of mind but also ensures that your financial legacy is entrusted to those you care about.”