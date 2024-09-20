Recruiter shortlisted at British Recruitment Awards for Pioneering Neurodiversity Initiative

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the UK’s leading HR and recruitment specialists, Gi Group, which has a branch on Friar Gate in Derby, has been nominated for two awards at the British Recruitment Awards.

Recognised for the development of its ‘This is Me’ Neuro Guide, an initiative designed to foster understanding and collaboration between neurotypical and neurodivergent colleagues, the business has been shortlisted for Innovation of the Year and Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year. Gi Group stood out from a shortlist of over 300 applicants for Innovation of the Year, EDI Initiative of the Year and Leader of the Year.

Gi Group’s pioneering ‘This is Me’ guide, launched earlier this year, addresses misconceptions surrounding neurodiversity, emphasising the value of diverse perspectives and the mutual growth that comes from inclusivity in the workplace. By challenging the idea that working with neurodivergent individuals is 'difficult,' the guide highlights the importance of creating a workplace culture where all employees can thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Packed with useful information and testimonies, the extensive guide developed by the leading recruiter, which has 26 branches across the UK, covers topics including helpful language to use around neurodivergent people, common types of neurodivergence and helpful tips to creating the best possible environment for neurodivergent colleagues.

Left to right, Pete Taylor, Andrew Whittle, Emma-Louise Taylor, Lauren Mcneal, Andy Carpenter

Emma-Louise Taylor, Gi Group’s Head of Learning and Development, said she was delighted that her teams had been recognised for their hard work, dedication and passion for putting Gi Group on the map as a business that values neurodivergence in all its forms. She said: “Being shortlisted for two awards is a fantastic achievement and a testament to the hard work and dedication that went into creating the 'This is Me' guide.

“Innovation, and diversity and incluson are values we truly buy into here at Gi Group. It’s so rewarding to see this initiative, which promotes understanding and collaboration between neurotypical and neurodivergent colleagues, recognised at such a high level. This milestone reflects the collective effort of so many, and we couldn’t be prouder of the impact it’s already making in creating a more inclusive workplace.”

In addition to the launch of its ‘This is Me’ guide, Gi Group also became a member of the Neurodiversity in Business pledge, which seeks to further support an inclusive and innovative workplace culture, further bolstering its commitment to neurodiversity in the workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to research by the CIPD, more than half of neurodivergent employees (52%) do not feel their organisation is open or supportive enough to discuss neurodiversity. While one in seven people in the UK are neurodivergent, only 33% of businesses currently include neurodiversity within their EDI strategy. Recognising the need to drive positive change in this area, Gi Group committed to seeking valuable ingihts from its EDI team and Neuro ‘Real’ models, whose advocacy and efforts have been key to its success.

The British Recruitment Awards celebrate the very best recruitment organisations that inspire the rest of the industry through exceptional work. The winners are set to be announced at the upcoming awards ceremony on November 5th in London.

Gi Group UK is headquartered in Chesterfield in the Midlands. The business employs close to 500 people and in 2024 is proud to serve almost 1500 clients from 87 locations (26 branches and 61 sites). Gi Group UK is uniquely committed to the creation of social and economic value for both employers and candidates alike. Gi Group Holding in the UK places one person in work every 90 seconds.

For more information about Gi Group in the UK, please visit: uk.gigroup.com.