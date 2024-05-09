Recruit 2 You appoints new directors to drive expansion plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Recruit 2 you Ltd. appoint Dylan Renshaw as Commercial Director to assist with the next level of growth as the business looks to expand!

Anita Jackson, Managing Director, and founder of Recruit 2 You said, “This is a really exciting time for our business, we are celebrating 6 years of our business operating this month, this new addition to our senior management team coincides with the promotion of Jenna-Leigh Bates to Operations Director”.

Jenna has been with the company since its incorporation in May 2018 and progressed through the ranks from consultant and has been managing their Heanor office and its team of consultants for the last couple of years.

“Recruit 2 You has successfully managed client’s recruitment needs across a variety of sectors including, industrial, engineering, and white collar for both temporary and permanent roles. Turnover for the business has increased year on year and with demand for their services increasing, the next year is set to be record breaking for the family run business.”

L 2 R Dylan Renshaw, Commercial Director & Jenna Bates Operations Director

Dylan said, “I am excited to be joining Recruit 2 You; working at Director level. My approach involves identifying potential openings with clients, attending networking events to expand our reach, and implementing cost-saving measures across business expenditures. I excel in crafting business budgets and forecasts, meticulously monitoring performance to ensure optimal outcomes for both our clients and our business. As a senior management team, we have huge plans for the business and I’m really looking forward to seeing what the future holds for us and the team”.

At Recruit 2 You, we stand out from the competition with our unwavering commitment to personalised recruitment solutions. We take our time; whether you are a candidate looking for a new role, or a business looking for your next hire, we listen to ensure a tailored approach. Our industry expertise, extensive network, and track record of successful placements set us apart, offering a service that exceeds your expectations. Trust Recruit 2 You to go above and beyond every time.We offer professional recruitment services for clients based in and around Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, for both temporary and permanent staffing requirements.