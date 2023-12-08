Russell Roof Tiles has boosted its fundraising efforts by £15,000 after hosting its best-ever Charity Quiz Night.

Held at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium, a total of 53 teams of four, which included customers, friends, family, staff and suppliers from across the UK, joined the concrete roof tile manufacturer for an evening of competitive quizzing, a nail-biting auction, raffle and ‘Reverse Bingo’, all in the name of charity.

The Burton YMCA team achieved 70 points from a maximum of 90, a record result. They were also joined by a team from another of Russell Roof Tiles’ local charities, Shropshire • Staffordshire • Cheshire Blood Bikes whose Vice Chair, Lynne Stone also won the “bear under the chair” competition winning £750.

Winners of Russell Roof Tiles Annual Quiz - Burton YMCA

Andrew said: “We are delighted to have again hosted such a successful event, coming together to enjoy a memorable evening with friends and supporters as well as raising another record-breaking amount for our Burton and Lochmaben charities.

“Yet again this was our biggest and best Big Quiz so far; we had just over 200 people attend and so we want to say a massive thank you, specifically to Ben Robinson and Burton Albion for their continued support. It was once again an incredible night that helped us raise a huge amount of money to support charities within our communities and make a real difference to people’s lives.”

Russell Roof Tiles announced its ambitious target to raise £40,000 for good causes this year, with a project called Give4Good, and so were delighted to double this target. A total of 10 local organisations and charities were selected for this year, five local to their Lochmaben facility and five local to Burton on Trent.

Since Give4Good was launched in January 2022, the team of 150 has taken part in nearly 20 company-led events, spending more than 500 hours volunteering and fundraising, including the recent quiz.

Andrew concluded, “This year, through our Give4Good programme, we’re supporting amazing causes who all need hard cash to deliver essential local services to support our community and we’re delighted that we can support them in their invaluable work.”