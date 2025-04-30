Rail project aims to make freight industry more eco-friendly and boost local supply chain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An innovative project exploring the use of hydrogen fuel cell technology in the rail freight industry has the potential to create opportunities within the local supply chain, according to experts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University of Derby is working with Clayton Equipment on the Pilot Project, which is funded by the East Midlands Investment Zone (EMIZ). The project looks at the future propulsion of rail and supporting a move away from using diesel as a source of fuel for ‘shunter wagons’ – freight trains used to manoeuvre goods vehicles.

The feasibility study evaluates the potential for converting a diesel-hybrid shunting locomotive into a zero-emission fuel-cell hybrid system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the project, Rahim Marjani, a Researcher in Railway Systems Innovation at the University of Derby, has developed a digital twin simulation model to analyse locomotive journeys. The demonstrator allows journeys to be modelled against different operating scenarios, accounting for parameters including refuelling and stopping.

The University of Derby, which has a site in Chesterfield, is working on a pilot project exploring the use of hydrogen fuel cell technology.

He said: “Additional solutions are needed as organisations look to move away from diesel to a more carbon efficient source of power.

“Extending the range of zero carbon propulsion options provides future market opportunities, driving demand which in turn creates opportunities for related skills within the local supply chain.

“Fuel cell technology, already proven in cars and passenger trains, offers a highly efficient, zero-emission power source with comparable refuelling times and range to diesel engines. By adapting this technology to shunting locomotives, the project provides a sustainable solution aligned with the UK’s Net Zero Carbon targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A simulation model will estimate daily energy demands and potential emission reductions while evaluating hydrogen storage capacity and fuel cell performance.”

Although the project’s main focus is to look at propulsion in the context of shunters moving wagons within freight facilities, the researchers believe it has the potential for wider application, and are set to create guidelines for future manufacturing.

He said: “Derby has a rich heritage when it comes to innovation within the rail sector, and it is an exciting time to be involved in the industry following the announcement that Derby is to be home of Great British Railways – the new single public body responsible for running and transforming Britain's railways.

“Our research initiative has the potential to enhance UK exports, stimulate the East Midlands supply chain and drive regional economic growth, with opportunities for workforce expansion and investment in advanced testing facilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The innovative project is supported by East Midlands Combined County Authority and is the first of 15 pilot projects to be supported by the new combined county authority in 2025.

Nottingham City Council Leader, and Portfolio Holder for Investment at EMCCA, Cllr Neghat Khan said: “We are committed to driving innovation and sustainability across the region and this project exemplifies our dedication to fostering cutting-edge research and development that not only addresses environmental challenges but also stimulates local economic growth.

“By supporting initiatives like this, the East Midlands Combined County Authority aims to create a robust ecosystem that enhances the East Midlands' position as a leader in green and advanced manufacturing sectors.

“The collaboration between the University of Derby and Clayton Equipment is a testament to the potential of public-private partnerships in achieving our region's Net Zero Carbon targets and boosting the local supply chain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Nolan, Managing Director for Clayton Equipment, added: “The collaboration with the University of Derby has been of great use to explore the future possibilities of hydrogen propulsion in the industry. Clayton Equipment prides itself on innovation with our first battery locomotive being manufactured in 1946, and this project will keep our business at the forefront of leading technology.

“Developing and expanding our export markets and ensuring a centre of excellence in Derbyshire for technological development is key, and this success will be reflected in our UK supply chain and filter through to building up the local and national economy.

“We look forward to the continued work between the University of Derby and ourselves in the innovation to bring a cleaner and brighter future in rail technology.”

Zero Carbon is one of the University of Derby’s six Research Themes. Research in this area has both a strategic purpose - informing international, national, and regional policy - and a tactical one: influencing business support projects as well as urban and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Find out more about the University’s Research Themes.