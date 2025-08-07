Rail depot firm MTMS steps up as it wins approved supplier status with CBRE

Midlands rail maintenance firm MTMS has strengthened its position in the UK rail industry by becoming an approved supplier to global real estate services giant CBRE.

The company, based in Swadlincote, Derbyshire, has been added to the line-up of trusted firms working with CBRE Global Workplace Solutions (GWS), which manages equipment and facilities at rail depots across the country.

The agreement will see MTMS take on a variety of tasks on behalf of CBRE GWS, including PPM and reactive works on carriage wash machines, controlled emission toilet (CET) systems and maintaining fuelling systems.

MTMS already delivers these services to a range of leading train operators at more than half of the UK’s rail depots, including Govia Thameslink Railway, Southeastern, and First MTR South Western Railway.

Matt Forst, managing director of MTMS, said: “CBRE GWS is a major player in the UK rail industry, so being accepted as one of its approved suppliers is a great step forward for us.

“It’s testament to our professionalism, experience and expertise, and the result of a great deal of hard work from everyone in our team, from the engineers working on-site in the depots to the staff based at our Swadlincote headquarters.”

MTMS plays a vital role in keeping rail fleets clean, compliant and ready for service, by maintaining and upgrading depot infrastructure.

Its team of engineers ensures the reliability of essential systems such as CET and CWM units and fuelling equipment, carrying out a programme of planned preventative maintenance, backed by 24/7 reactive support and full project delivery.

For more information, visit www.mtms.co.uk