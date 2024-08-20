RA Information Systems announces transition to Employee Ownership Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

RA Information Systems, software company and IT solutions providers, announced its transition to an employee-owned business through an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT).

In a statement, the company announced: "We are delighted to transition to an Employee Ownership Trust, a move that reflects our commitment to sustaining the company’s independence and recognising the invaluable contributions of our employees. This decision not only secures the future of our business but also honours the legacy of our founders by preserving the unique culture that has defined RA Information Systems for over three decades.

An EOT is particularly well-suited to our business model, where our people are at the heart of our success. By placing ownership in the hands of those who contribute most, we are aligning our structure with our long-term vision and values. This transition allows us to continue providing the high level of service our clients have come to expect while giving something back to our dedicated colleagues, who consistently go above and beyond to ensure our customers are well looked after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Trustee of the RA Information Systems EOT Limited now owns 100% of the company shares. The initial Trustee Directors include Rob Dabbs, Helen Hadfield, and Rachel Judge, who will oversee the trust and ensure that it continues to serve the best interests of the employees and the business.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

There will be no immediate changes to the day-to-day management of the company. The founding family—Rob, Annette, and Jon Dabbs—will continue to be actively involved, ensuring continuity and stability. We are confident that this new ownership structure will provide the stability, depth of management knowledge, and quick decision-making necessary to support our customers well into the future.