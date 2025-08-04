Quality of life draws investors and residents to Chesterfield say business leaders

Local people continue to praise our town as an attractive place to live, invest and work.

Business leaders discussed Chesterfield’s benefits at the latest Champions' roundtable, hosted by SMH Group.

Earlier this year, the Guardian’s named our town as one of the happiest places to live in the UK.

Currently, housing developers prepare for an increase in demand. With 2,000 homes planned for Staveley and Mastin Moor, and hundreds more on the way close to our town centre.

Chesterfield town centre

So, what makes Chesterfield such a desirable place to live?

Prime location

Firstly, our town’s proximity to key destinations, including Sheffield and the Peak District, make Chesterfield ideal for both business and lifestyle.

“You can get to the city if you want but then come back to calm,” said Gareth Dillon of Killingley. “It’s safe, relaxed, and has everything you need.”

Alberto Naso, owner of Geeks Headquarters agrees, describing Chesterfield as a refreshing change from the fast pace of Milan where he’s from originally.

“It’s a human-sized town,” Alberto said. “You can build your business at your own pace without pressure. Everything is more breathable.”

Green spaces

Chesterfield has also been recognised as one of the greenest towns in the UK, with over 95% of homes having access to private or nearby outdoor space, including Queen’s Park, Holmebrook Valley Park, and the Chesterfield Canal.

And thanks to its excellent schools, strong community spirit, and access to nature, our town consistently ranks among the best places to raise a family.

Jessica Risorto, Director at Redbrik, “Another key trend is the rise in young families settling in Chesterfield. Our town’s schools, parks, and strong sense of community are drawing people in, and we’re even seeing extended families relocating from out of town to be closer to loved ones who’ve already made the move.”

More experiences

The conversation also highlighted Chesterfield’s independent businesses and the evolving town centre.

Matthew Southgate from Chesterfield Borough Council noted that major projects like the Stephenson Memorial Hall refurbishment and Market Square regeneration are designed to support early evening activity and attract more families and visitors. “We’re creating event spaces that will anchor activity. That’s how we build a thriving town centre, more events, more footfall, more investment.”

Richard Sherwood of Roy Peters Estates praised the role of independents in revitalising the area.

“We’ve got great independents, sweet shops, financial services, and creative businesses,” he said. “They’re investing in the town and creating vibrant spaces.”

A recent investor is Alberto, who moved his gaming shop, Geeks Headquarters to a bigger, more visible location, beside our evolving market.

“We’ve been here in Chesterfield 10 years,” said Alberto. “But people still say they didn’t know we existed. We moved to be seen and to help bring life back to the town centre.”

Strong identity

While Chesterfield is expanding with more housing on the way, participants emphasised the importance of maintaining our town’s identity.

“It’s not too small to be insignificant, but not too big to be intimidating,” said Gareth Dillon. “We need to grow carefully, so we don’t lose what makes Chesterfield special.”

Peter Lawrence added that organic growth is key. “We want housing that supports local families and talent,” he said. It’s about balance and quality of life.”

Community spirit

The group agreed that our people make Chesterfield special. Participants spoke warmly about the friendliness and openness of the community.

“People here are sociable,” said Gareth. “You can bump into someone on the street and have a laugh. That kind of relaxed atmosphere is rare.”

Luke Catt shared a story about a local bowls competition that brought together schoolchildren and older residents.

“It was amazing to see kids and pensioners laughing and playing together,” said Luke. That’s the kind of community spirit Chesterfield has, and we need to protect it.”

Luke Catt from SMH Group, highlighted how safe he feels here.

“As a child, the town centre always felt safe,” Luke said. “Now, as a parent of a child with a disability, I see how accessible and supportive Chesterfield is. The infrastructure is there even if you don’t notice it until you need it.”

Peter Lawrence from East Midlands Chamber noted a shift in values post-pandemic.

He said, “People are coming back to what matters, quality of life, health, wellbeing, and balance. Chesterfield offers all of that, and more.”

Gillian Scotford of Accessible UK shared how Chesterfield’s inclusive infrastructure supports families with additional needs.

“We’ve created over 100 accessible days out based around Chesterfield,” said Gillian. “That’s rare. And with the hospital, health centres, and changing places toilets, it’s a place where families with complex needs can thrive.”

New houses in Chesterfield

Upcoming housing developments in our town include a £78m scheme by Honey Homes, the Staveley Corridor, Chesterfield Waterside and more town centre living.

The businesses featured in this article support the marketing and economic growth of the town through Chesterfield Champions, a network of over 230 organisations across Chesterfield and North Derbyshire.