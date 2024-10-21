Purpose Media helps spread the word for the Apprenticeship College

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire full-service marketing agency Purpose Media has been called in to launch a comms campaign to help a UK apprenticeship college to boost its numbers.

The South Normanton firm, based in Maisies Way, has been signed up by the Apprenticeship College to enhance its marketing efforts in order to drive company growth.

The college is based in Newark and specialises in supporting apprentices of all ages on behalf of UK companies, offering them candidates studying courses from Level 2 upwards in a range of disciplines, including leadership and management, business administration, and project management.

It works with a number of household names across the country, including Jet2, food wholesaler Bidfood and Hobbycraft, but it is now looking to add more to its line-up.

Tim Lenton, digital innovation and strategy director at Purpose Media, said: “We started the campaign with an audit of their digital presence before moving onto the campaign and so far the result we have seen have been extremely promising.

“The Apprenticeship College are looking to expand their offering and double their turnover, so getting their name out effectively via a targeted campaign is a vital first step and we’re hopeful that we will be able help them achieve their marketing ambitions.”

Graham Howe, managing director of the Apprenticeship College, said: “We’re in early days with Purpose Media but were impressed with what we have seen and also what we have learned about our brand and how we need to get the message out further.

“We work with some very well-known companies and we want to increase the numbers of apprentices we offer with them, as well as find new customers. We understand that this is a long-term process but so far, so good.”

Earlier this year, Purpose Media picked up new clients from another area of the education sector –schools – when it was appointed to create 30 new websites and give digital support to the Embark Federation and the LEAD Academy Trust, which run 44 primary and secondary schools between them across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Established in 2008, the company employs 24 people and provides a full range of marketing services, including digital, web, creative and video.