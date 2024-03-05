Purpose Media goes back to school as it lands website work for two leading academy trusts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The South Normanton-based firm has been appointed by the Embark Federation and the LEAD Academy Trust, which run 44 primary and secondary schools between them across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

The work will involve creating a new group website and 27 further school websites, as well as providing video and photographic content and ongoing support for LEAD, which is based in Nottingham and operates 26 academies – with one more set to join the group.

Purpose Media will also build a new group website for Derby-based Embark as well as supplying digital support for the 23 primary and secondary schools it operates across Derbyshire.

Tim Lenton, digital implementation and strategy director at Derbyshire full-service marketing agency

It will also build a new website for the William Rhodes Primary and Infant School in Chesterfield.

Purpose Media has built up an excellent reputation working with firms in a range of industries across the country and overseas and Tim Lenton, the firm’s digital implementation and strategy director, says the company is looking forward to using its expertise on behalf of schools close to home.

He said: “Schools have traditionally used their websites as one of a number of different methods to keep in touch with parents and other stakeholders and it’s fair to say they haven’t been used to what we’d consider to be their full advantage.

“Our strategy will be to put them at the heart of each school’s marketing and communications activity by ensuring they have quality photographic and video content, are kept up to date with the latest policy documents and contain everything visitors need to be able to understand each school’s identity and its core values.”

Matt Crawford, trust leader of the Embark Federation, said: “We are delighted to be working with Purpose Media on a new website for the trust and also William Rhodes school.

“We have been very impressed not just by the skill of their team but also by their effective communication at all stages of the project so far. We are really excited to see the end product and are hoping to continue to work with them in the future.”

Lucy Foster, head of marketing at LEAD Academy Trust, said: “We wanted to update our academy websites to improve the user experience and engagement for parents, prospective parents, prospective employees, students, governors and key stakeholders.

“Websites remain a key source of information but as well as functionality and compliance, they also need to reflect the personality of each academy while being recognised as part of the Trust.

“By working with Purpose Media, our academy websites will offer a more modern, engaging experience that can be measured and monitored to inform future improvements.”