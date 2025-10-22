Purpose Media engages huge audience for new arena

Strategic marketing agency Purpose Media is celebrating the successful execution of a campaign to help launch Derby’s exciting new entertainment arena, Vaillant Live.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 3,500-capacity city centre venue opened earlier this year and is delivering a star-studded programme of concerts, shows and sporting events, as well as hosting major conferences.

The management team enlisted the help of South Normanton-based Purpose to create a buzz around the arena’s opening, drive visitors to its website, encourage sign-ups for its email marketing and generate ticket sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vaillant Live were looking for a bold, creative approach that would get people talking and Purpose’s concept – with its ‘Nothing happens in Derby … everything happens in Derby’ core messaging - was designed to playfully challenge perceptions and get people talking.

Some of the campaign imagery created by Purpose Media for the launch of Vaillant Live.

The agency’s creative team developed a suite of visually impactful assets which would help communicate the client’s message across multiple channels.

Paid social campaigns targeted key audiences on Facebook and Instagram, while out-of-home activity, including digital billboards and bus signage, extended the campaign’s reach across the city. Selected postcodes were also targeted through direct mail.

Managing the campaign end-to-end, Purpose Media oversaw everything from creative concept and design to sourcing and booking media placements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result was a visually striking, cross-channel strategy which got the brand in front of the right people both online and offline.

“The campaign achieved more than 1.9 million impressions, reached more than 219,000 people and generated over 2,000 conversions,” said Purpose Director of Digital Innovation and Strategy Tim Lenton.

“It ensured sustained visibility and strong engagement throughout the campaign period and this consistent exposure helped build lasting brand recall and excitement around Vaillant Live, ultimately delivering an impressive return on ad spend of over 6x.”

Faye Nixon, Vaillant Live’s Head of Sales, Marketing and Guest Experience, added: “It’s been a fantastic first few months for Vaillant Live and Purpose Media’s creativity and expert execution has played a significant role in helping us deliver that success.”

For more information on Purpose Media visit www.purposemedia.co.uk