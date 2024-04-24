Purpose Media announces support for major children's charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Variety, the Children’s Charity, has raised more than £300 million since it was established in 1949, providing practical assistance through wheelchair and specialist equipment grants, experiences on their Variety Great Days Out, fully accessible transport for schools in the form of their famous Sunshine Coaches, and work experience on their new Access Interns programme.

Last year alone it came to the aid of more than 160,000 youngsters, with 143 wheelchair and equipment grants, 38 Sunshine Coaches and 31 Variety Great Days Out, where children could build confidence and make memories.

Now digital marketing agency Purpose Media, based in South Normanton, Derbyshire, has teamed up with the charity as a media partner, helping it deliver two high-profile events aimed at raising significant funding to further the organisation’s work.

Variety provide Sunshine Coaches as part of their support for disabled and disadvantaged children

The agency will provide video services for The Midlands PROPS Awards in Birmingham next month (May 2024) and The North West PROPS Awards in Manchester in October – both honouring outstanding achievements in the property industry.

Purpose Media Head of Video Alistair Bullock said his team was delighted to be using its expertise to assist such a worthwhile cause.

“These stunning events are already highlights of the UK charity calendar and have raised incredible sums,” he said.

“We aim to further amplify that success and encourage even more people to support the work of this brilliant charity.”

Purpose staff will produce video packages showcasing award sponsors and nominees to be shown during each event and will record interviews with winners, as well as compiling highlight reels.

“Video is a great medium for helping audiences connect emotionally with a subject and will be the perfect vehicle to communicate the profound difference Variety makes to the lives of the people it works with,” Alistair added.

Lyn Staunton, Variety’s Development Director, said Purpose Media’s expertise would help the charity develop an even wider reach, enabling it to assist even more disabled and disadvantaged children.

“We want to give even more children the specialist equipment they need to transform their lives and to access experiences that otherwise they might never have,” she said.