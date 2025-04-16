Purpose Media and Derbyshire County Cricket Club celebrate ten-year partnership with new web project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Strategic marketing agency Purpose Media has celebrated a decade of partnership with Derbyshire County Cricket Club by agreeing a further two-year sponsorship package and signing a deal to deliver an exciting new web project.

South Normanton-based Purpose has been a commercial supporter of DCCC since 2015, providing backing for both on-field and off-field activities at the County Ground in Derby.

It also developed the club’s website and has assisted with digital marketing and consultancy.

Now, to mark the ten-year anniversary of the relationship, Purpose has announced that it is becoming an ‘Official Partner’ of the club. This includes match sponsorship of Derbyshire’s T20 fixture with Nottinghamshire and sponsorship of the popular annual Fireworks Night and Fun Fair event.

Purpose Media managing director Matt Wheatcroft and DCCC chief executive Ryan Duckett celebrate the latest developments in the relationship between the two organisations.

The agency has also helped the club to secure grant funding from the Derby Accelerator Business Growth and Innovation initiative to create upgraded websites showcasing both DCCC’s cricket and events operations.

The project continues Purpose’s work in the professional sports sector, where its clients have included Derby County FC, Rotherham FC and Middlesex County Cricket Club.

Purpose Media managing director Matt Wheatcroft said he was delighted that the company had been able to play a role in supporting DCCC’s growth during the past decade.

“Our business is fiercely proud of its Derbyshire heritage, and we can think of no better way to demonstrate that than by helping our professional cricket team represent our county in such brilliant fashion,” said Matt.

“It has been deeply satisfying to see the club’s development over the past ten years, with strong financial performances, major ground improvements and a fantastic events programme laying the foundations to help deliver cricketing success.

“We are pleased that our web and digital expertise has helped DCCC to share its activities with an expanding audience and that, now, we will be able to refresh the club’s online presence - introducing new features that will make it an even more engaging experience, enjoyed by ever more visitors, and assisting in the generation of further revenues.”

Ryan Duckett, Chief Executive of Derbyshire County Cricket Club, said Purpose Media’s knowhow had been essential in helping the club better serve the needs of its customers.

“We have greatly improved our visitor experience – both physically and digitally and across cricket and non-cricket events – and are constantly seeking ways to continue that positive development,” he said.

“Purpose Media has been an important long-term partner, and its expertise has helped us to better understand our target audiences and to reach out to them effectively.

“The latest web project is a key part of the customer journey, enabling us to grow Membership and ticket revenue, as well as better leveraging the opportunities presented by our events and other commercial operations.”

The new DCCC websites are the latest in a number of digital development ‘wins’ for Purpose Media in 2025, including new website commissions for JKP Metal Packaging in Derbyshire, Blue Crest catering hire in Nottinghamshire, and London-based specialist retailer After Noah.

The agency has developed more than 700 websites during its 15-year history and currently hosts sites for over 250 clients.