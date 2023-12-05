Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The award-writing webinars are designed to equip business owners and leaders with the insights needed to create compelling nominations for the awards events relevant to their business type or industry.

The 1hr workshops cost just £10pp and will be held on a Wednesday morning starting 24th January 2024. They will also include guest speakers and guidance on which awards to enter for the year ahead.

The webinars will be hosted and delivered by Pure Awards director and founder Lucinda White. As an experienced award writer, Lucinda brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record, having successfully delivered similar courses to various audiences at prestigious events like Brand Yorkshire and Love Midlands Conference. She has established collaborations with renowned awards such as Kings Award for Enterprise and Forward Ladies, and with regional events such as Sheffield Business Awards, Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards and Derbyshire Times Business Awards, where she was also a judge for several years.

Lucinda White, Director, Pure Awards

Lucinda comments, “The sector specific webinars cover a diverse range of industries, ensuring there's something for everyone. Whether you're a startup, part of the manufacturing sector, or involved in marketing and social enterprises, these courses are tailored to enhance your writing abilities and skills, whilst also offering opportunities to network with peers or with professionals from various sectors. We are also offering attendee discounts for some of our other writing services at each event.”

The calendar of events starts 24th January and runs until 26th June, covering 16 sessions as follows:• Start Ups – 24 January• Manufacturing and Engineering – 31 January • Product and Retail – 7 February• Financial Services – 28 February• SaaS – 6 March• Marketing and Social – 13 March• Recruitment – 20 March• Construction – 27 March• Family Owned – 24 April• Property – 1 May• Beauty and Wedding – 8 May• Micro Business – 15 May• Female Entrepreneur – 22 May• Nursery and Early Years – 19 June• Legal Services – 26 June