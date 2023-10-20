News you can trust since 1855
Pumpkin spice and all things nice! Here’s how to get spook-tacular freebies in Derby

Orange you pumped for Halloween? A housebuilder in Derby is giving out free pumpkins-themed goodies – and this is how you can get yours.
By Hayley AbbottContributor
Published 20th Oct 2023, 10:35 BST
With the countdown to Halloween on, Redrow East Midlands is inviting local house hunters to visit Foxbridge Manor, in Castle Donington, on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th October to collect their spook-tacular freebies.

Prospective buyers looking to get into the spooky spirit will be able to pick up a giant pumpkin, and from 10am to 1pm on the Saturday, will also be able to enjoy a delicious pumpkin spiced latte – perfect for the colder autumn days.

A limited number of pumpkins and drinks are available, so visitors will need to be ‘ahead of the carve’ and book an appointment with the Foxbridge Manor team to get their hands on these terrifying treats*.

Local people are invited to collect their spook-tacular freebies ahead of Halloween

On the day, the sales team will be on hand to provide tailored advice, and visitors can also find out more about homes available.

Ryan O’Sullivan, Sales Director for Redrow East Midlands, said: “This year, we want to make sure that local residents all have a fang-tastic Halloween, so we've made sure that no one will be left out of the gourd times at Foxbridge Manor.

“Our spook-tacular show homes will be open for anyone in the market to take a look around and we are looking forward to welcoming families to our development to take away a free pumpkin, enjoy a delicious hot drink and see what life could be like at a Redrow development.”

Within easy commuting distance of Derby, Nottingham and Leicester, Foxbridge Manor in Castle Donington offers all the shopping, sport and culture of the big city, while enjoying all the history and charm of a small town. From the medieval market to the modern schools, and superb road links, plus nearby rail that will speed you to the capital in under an hour and a half, this development offers all the benefits of well-connected, country living.

For more information about Foxbridge Manor, and to book an appointment to claim your freebie visit: redrow.co.uk/foxbridge-manor

*Limited availability, pumpkins and lattes available while stocks last. Pumpkin spiced lattes only available from 10am to 1pm on Saturday 28th October.

