Pulse Fitness empowers Pinxton community with £25,000 equipment donation to beloved local gym

In a demonstration of community support Pulse Fitness, a leading British fitness equipment manufacturer, has generously donated over £25,000 worth of state-of-the-art equipment to Pinxton Community Gym in collaboration with Bolsover District Council.

Pinxton Community Gym has been a pillar in the local area for over 40 years which often relies on support from the community and local businesses. The gym has received a significant boost from Pulse Fitness, whose contribution of £25,000 worth of premium-range resistance machines and dumbbells is expected to play a pivotal role in ensuring the gym's continued operation for years to come.

This donation aims to strengthen community ties, enhance the gym's facilities, and contribute to the wellbeing of local residents.

The partnership between Pulse Fitness and Bolsover District Council exemplifies a shared commitment to community wellbeing, enhancing the gym's offerings to make fitness more accessible and enjoyable for all members.

Pinxton Community Gym

Robert Buckley, Director of Operations at Pulse Fitness, said, "We believe in the power of community and are committed to making a positive impact in all the areas we operate in. Our donation to Pinxton Community Gym is not just about providing equipment, but about investing in the health and vitality of the local community."

"We are delighted to have partnered with Pulse Fitness to facilitate this donation to Pinxton Community Gym,” said Councillor Mary Dooley, Portfolio Holder – Health & Wellbeing. “This partnership exemplifies the council's dedication to supporting local initiatives that contribute to the wellbeing of our residents."

"Celebrating 40 years as a cornerstone of the Pinxton community, we are grateful for Pulse Fitness’ generosity and the collaborative efforts with Bolsover District Council,” says Richard A Street MBE, Trustee of Pinxton Community Gym. “The support from Pulse Fitness is an investment in the health and wellbeing of our residents and I am humbled by the positive impact this partnership will have in ensuring our legacy of service continues for years to come.”