Pubs, cafes, and takeaways in Chesterfield with 2-star hygiene ratings
Pictured here are the pubs, cafes, restaurants and takeaways in Chesterfield which received 2-star ratings from the Food Standards Agency.
Businesses across the country are rated by the FSA on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.
The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
The FSA defines the scores as follows but warns they provide only a ‘snapshot’ of general business practices:
- 5 – hygiene standards are very good
- 4 – hygiene standards are good
- 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
- 2 – some improvement is necessary
- 1 – major improvement is necessary
- 0 – urgent improvement is required
Pictured here are the worst rated pubs, cafes, restaurants and takeaways in Chesterfield and the surrounding districts. All ratings taken from scoresonthedoors.co.uk and correct as of May 17 2023.