£500,000 Investment for Morley Hayes

Derbyshire hotel and golf complex, Morley Hayes, has embarked on a £500,000 investment programme to improve facilities for its customers and reinforce its green credentials.

Morley Hayes has become the first golf complex in the region to install the latest golf simulator technology from Radar tracking technology company TrackMan.

A £250,000 investment has been made on this innovative technology which has been installed across Morley Hayes’ driving range, with 23 screens fitted into indoor bays and app supported tracking for outdoor bays.

Golf facilities at Morley Hayes will see further improvements with the installation of a new dedicated golf buggy path around the Tower Course. The new golf path will go alongside its new fleet of electric E-Z-GO buggies which were introduced earlier this year.

Morley Hayes has reinforced its commitment to protecting the environment with a spend of more than £100,000 in a full solar panel system on the driving range. This included 202 solar panels on the driving range and has recently been supplemented by an additional 36 panels on The Tower Café and four more near the company’s biomass boiler.

The panels produce 85kw of electricity, which will be used to power the main Morley Hayes building. There are plans to extend the solar panels across the complex in the coming years.

A comprehensive refurbishment of the popular Spike bar has also been carried. Décor and carpets have been replaced and new seating and soft furnishings installed to ensure it remains a contemporary and inviting setting for visitors.

Commenting on the investment, Andrew Allsop, managing director at Morley Hayes said: “Despite a challenging couple of years for the hospitality sector, we remain committed to investing in excellence and innovation in order to provide our guests with the highest possible levels of service.

"This significant investment in technology, sustainability, and customer experience will reinforce Morley Hayes’ position as one of the region’s leading hotel, golf and leisure complexes."

Morley Hayes is set in the stunning Derbyshire countryside overlooking parkland golf courses. It boasts a luxury four star, 32-bedroom hotel and a choice of three restaurants, including the award-winning two AA rosette Dovecote restaurant, Roosters and Spike Bar.

It offers the ultimate golfing experience for everyone from beginners to professionals. Golf facilities include a championship length 18-hole Manor course, short 9-hole Tower course, along with a newly refurbished 17-bay, all-weather floodlit driving range, golf pavilion, new Tower Café, and a highly respected Golf Academy.

It offers golf breaks, society and corporate golf days, away days and team building with golf tuition.