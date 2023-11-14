£200,000 solar farm installed at Derbyshire water and gas fittings firm

A new 600-panel PV solar system has been installed at AVK UK’s Derbyshire site as part of the company’s ongoing strategy to halve its carbon footprint by 2030.

The manufacturer of valves and fittings for the water, sewage, firefighting, and gas industries has installed the system at their factory in Staveley, Chesterfield, as part of a wider plan to halve their carbon footprint by 2030.

The system will cut the company’s electricity bill by approximately 30%, generating 220,000 kWh a year, with any excess power generated going back to the national grid.

AVK UK explained its goal of achieving carbon neutrality and striving for net zero emissions in a Green Paper published in the summer. You can download a copy here: https://www.avkuk.co.uk/en-gb/solutions-and-information/about/sustainability/sustainable-innovations/green-paper-23

The solar panel installation, a £200,000 investment that took six months from planning to completion, is a “significant” step in the company’s sustainability strategy. The project is part of AVK UK’s commitment to year-on-year reductions in its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions under its ISO 14064-1 certification. Dependent on energy tariffs, the system will pay for itself in around five years and will have a lifespan of at least 20 years beyond that.

Fran Brody, Group Operations Director for AVK UK, said: “AVK UK has committed to halve the company’s carbon footprint by 2030, and projects like this will make a significant contribution to that goal.

“As the cost of battery technology comes down, we may consider expanding the system to cater for 90% of our electricity needs. This would enable us to store any excess energy generated during the sunnier, summer months as well as when demand in the factory is lower, such as at weekends.

“As the system starts to prove its value at Staveley, it may pave the way for similar projects at our other sites.”

Managing Director Martin Greenhalgh said: “Sustainability is critical to every single person living on the planet and we as AVK UK have a role to play in our societal contribution. Our strategy towards sustainability also must remain vigilant in our focus on this issue for the sake of current and future generations.

“AVK Group is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 and striving for Carbon Zero. In terms of actions here in the UK, this translates to zero waste to landfill by 2025, measuring GHG emissions and pursuing reduction policies, and appointing environment champions at our four UK business – AVK UK, Glenfield Invicta, Fusion Group and Atplas – to name just a few of the steps we are taking.