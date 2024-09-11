£100k grant awarded to Global Brands to boost their energy efficiency

Global Brands have been awarded a grant of £100k provided by Clay Cross Town Deal’s Low Carbon Challenge Fund, a scheme helping local businesses to invest in energy efficient technologies and reduce their carbon footprint.

Global Brands are using the funding to reduce carbon emissions in three main areas:

Energy efficient lighting

Batteries to store electricity from solar panels

An onsite HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) fuelling station to reduce the environmental impact of the company’s distribution fleet.

North East Derbyshire District Council Leader and Clay Cross Town Board Vice-Chair, Cllr Nigel Barker said: "Feedback from recipients of Clay Cross Low Carbon Challenge funding clearly shows the positive impact it is having on the town’s businesses. They have seen significant reductions in their energy bills and carbon footprints, so it’s not only good for the businesses but also the environment."

Global Brands personnel pictured with new HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) fueling station.

Shaun Bacon, Group Managing and Financial Director at Global Brands, said: “We are delighted to receive this investment through the Low Carbon Challenge fund. Sustainability is something we take incredibly seriously at Global Brands and we have been working on a strategy to reach net zero by 2050.

"This investment will hopefully speed this up as most of our scope 1 and 2 emissions are generated by our distribution centre and fleet, so this is an area of key focus for us.

"By incorporating battery storage, energy efficient lighting, and a HVO refuelling station, the distribution centre will be become a model of environmentally responsible logistics, setting an example for not only the industry, but other organisations in Clay Cross.

"We would like to thank the North East Derbyshire District Council for this opportunity and we look forward to seeing the results of our efforts in the future."

Other Clay Cross-based businesses are welcome to apply for a Low Carbon Challenge Fund grant, with most cases resulting in up to £10k funding.

Dozens of businesses have been awarded grants and implemented their changes already, with many opting for solar panels.

Chair of the Clay Cross Town Board, Lee Barnes, said: “We’re seeing some significant change as more businesses complete their journey with the Low Carbon Challenge Fund. Recipients have praised the process of receiving grants as being quick, easy and well worth their time, and it’s heartwarming to know we were able to support them.”