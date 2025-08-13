£100,000 milestone reached for Derbyshire hospice Wills Month

Over £100,000 has been raised for North Derbyshire’s Ashgate Hospice after their latest Wills Month in partnership with Chesterfield legal firm BRM.

The milestone was reached after this year’s campaign added £15,835 to the total donated by generous clients since the start of their partnership in 2013.

Wills Month campaigns see BRM waive their usual client fee in favour of voluntary donations – typically £75 for a single Will and £150 for a mirror Will for a couple.

The funds raised will help sustain Ashgate Hospice’s services supporting those with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones. That includes palliative care nursing, therapies, social work, counselling and bereavement support.

Celebrating over £100,000 raised for Ashgate Hospice are (from left) Liam Bittles, individual giving and legacy officer at Ashgate Hospice, with Grace Blant, paralegal, Rose Evans, associate solicitor, Jess Bradfield, paralegal, all from BRM, Sarah Kerry, head of day services at Ashgate Hospice, Rob Woodhead, executive director and head of wills and probate, and Paul Berresford, executive director, both from BRM.

Leading the campaign at BRM’s Chesterfield office are executive directors Rob Woodhead and Paul Berresford.

Rob said: “We’re incredibly proud to support Ashgate Hospice through our Wills Month campaigns. It is amazing to see so many of our generous clients take the important step of writing their Will while also choosing to support such a vital charity. Every donation helps Ashgate continue their work for those living in our community.”

Paul added: “Reaching the £100,000 milestone is a testament to the generosity of our clients. We’re grateful to everyone who took part and look forward to continuing our support in the years to come.”

Liam Bittles, individual giving and legacy officer at Ashgate Hospice, said: “We’re beyond grateful to BRM for their continued support through Wills Month. Reaching the milestone of £100,000 raised through this scheme is a truly incredible achievement, and we’re so thankful to everyone who has chosen to make a donation to Ashgate in lieu of solicitor fees over the years.

“Not only has the scheme raised vital funds that help us continue to provide compassionate end-of-life care, but it also plays an important role in encouraging people to think about their wishes and the legacy they want to leave behind.

“Gifts in wills are incredibly special to us at Ashgate. They help to ensure we can be there for patients and families well into the future. Whether it’s enabling more people to receive care at home, funding a nurse on our inpatient unit, or supporting someone through bereavement, every gift has a lasting impact.

“We’re proud to work alongside BRM to make these important conversations more accessible, and we’re deeply thankful to everyone who has supported Wills Month so far.”

BRM runs regular Wills Month campaigns for charitable organisations throughout the year, raising tens of thousands of pounds annually. Anyone interested in making a Will in support of charity can find further information at www.brmlaw.co.uk/solicitors-for-you/wills-probate/wills/.