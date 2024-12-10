£100,000 funding from the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II empowers sensory-friendly clothing brand for neurodivergent individuals

Comfa, a family-run business pioneering sensory-friendly clothing, has secured £100,000 funding with support from First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans to scale production, develop new product lines, and enhance its marketing strategy.

The funding was obtained through the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II (MEIF II).

Comfa, a family-run business pioneering sensory-friendly clothing, has secured £100,000 funding with support from First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans to scale production, develop new product lines, and enhance its marketing strategy. The funding was obtained through the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II (MEIF II).

Co-founded in 2021 by Matthew Palfrey and his son Max, Comfa was born from Max’s experiences as an autistic individual navigating the discomforts of traditional clothing.

Matthew & Max Palfrey, co-founders of Comfa

Frustrated by itchy seams and bothersome labels, Max envisioned a clothing line with sensory-friendly features such as encased stitching, peel-off labels, and discreet sensory elements to help neurodivergent individuals self-regulate during moments of anxiety or overwhelm. With this, Comfa aims to empower neurodivergent individuals to feel comfortable and confident.

As a family-led business, Max drives product innovation and raises awareness around neurodiversity, while Matthew leads operations, marketing, and community outreach.

The funding will support Comfa’s next phase, including the production of an increasing amount of flagship Fidget-Ts, development of sizes and options, enhanced marketing, and working capital.

First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans provides business loans ranging from £500 - £150,000, that are funded through several regional funds, for start-ups and SMEs that are unable to borrow from traditional high-street lenders. The not-for-profit organisation reinvests any surplus into loan funds to further support economic growth and job creation in the local communities.

The fidgets in their fidget-T!

Matthew Palfrey, Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Comfa, comments: “Securing this funding is a major boost for Comfa’s growth. In the short term, it enables us to attend more events like the Occupational Therapy Show, significantly increasing brand awareness. It also allows us to negotiate better stock terms, ensuring we can maintain inventory without delays between production runs.

“The support from the First Enterprise team during and after the application process was amazing, helping to make what might have been a daunting and overwhelming task feel incredibly easy. We are grateful for their help in taking our business to the next level and reaching more people who struggle with clothing.”

Nabeel Akhter, Investment Manager at First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans, comments: "Working with Matthew on Comfa’s journey has been incredibly rewarding. His family’s commitment to designing sensory-friendly clothing that addresses real needs in the neurodivergent community is truly inspiring. Their focus on comfort and confidence is at the heart of their innovation, and I look forward to seeing Comfa grow and positively impact even more individuals who benefit from their thoughtful designs."

David Tindall, Senior Manager at British Business Bank, commented: “The Midlands Engine Investment Fund II supports innovative and community-led businesses across the region. We’re pleased to be able to support Comfa’s next chapter focused on business growth and making its merchandise available for those who need it.”