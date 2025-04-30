Protecting tomorrow’s workforce: Why online safety rules matter for every industry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the UK’s new Online Safety Act brings strict protections for young people online, training provider Essential Site Skills latest blog highlights the wider impact these measures will have on safeguarding the workforce of tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research shows that 59% of teenagers encounter potentially harmful content online every month, including extreme violence, pornography, self-harm material, and toxic abuse.

Without intervention, these risks could follow young people into workplaces across every sector — from construction to care, logistics to education.

The Children’s Codes: A New Era of Online Protection

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teenager on their phone

The Children’s Codes, enforced by Ofcom from July 2025, aim to create safer digital environments by requiring platforms to overhaul algorithms, strengthen age checks, and remove harmful content more rapidly.

“Protecting Young People Means Protecting Future Employees”

As Catherine Storer, Safeguarding Director at Essential Site Skills, explains:

“Protecting young people online isn't just about what happens on a screen, it's about preparing safer, healthier workforces for every industry.

Exposure to harmful online content can seriously impact mental health, resilience, and decision-making. These challenges don't disappear when young people step into the workplace. They come with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By supporting stronger online protections today, we are safeguarding the future wellbeing, productivity, and safety of our employees tomorrow."

Building Resilience Beyond Technical Skills

Essential Site Skills delivers accredited training across health and safety, leadership, and professional development.

The organisation has long recognised that mental wellbeing, resilience, and critical thinking are vital components of a safe and successful working environment — not just technical skills.

Recognising the broader challenges facing industries today, she adds:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In high-risk industries, safety isn’t just about equipment and procedures — it's about people.

In every sector, from construction to healthcare, ensuring that young people can grow up with better online protections will help foster stronger, more resilient teams in the years ahead."

Enforcing Safer Digital Spaces — and Staying Vigilant

The Children’s Codes, introduced as part of the wider Online Safety Act, set out legally enforceable standards for companies operating online. Firms that fail to comply face fines of up to £18 million or 10% of their global turnover, and serious breaches could lead to sites being blocked in the UK.

While organisations like the NSPCC have welcomed the reforms as a "pivotal moment," campaigners warn that vigilance must continue — especially in areas like private messaging, where risks remain harder to monitor.

A Shared Responsibility for the Future

"True progress isn’t measured by technology alone, but by how well we protect and empower the next generation to thrive within it."