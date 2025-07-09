A high street store in a Derbyshire town is set to close its doors this weekend after 20 years – leaving staff at the business “devastated.”

The Original Factory Shop, located on Staveley’s Market Place, will be closing its doors permanently on Saturday, July 12.

In a Facebook post, a store spokesperson said: “With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that the rumours are true.

“The Original Factory Shop Staveley has served you for 20 years, and will be closing its doors for the final time on July 12.

“We have loved being a part of this community. In fact, no, we are proud. Why not pop in and grab a bargain or to even say hello and goodbye?

“At this time we ask that you are considerate and respectful to our team as we are truly devastated. Thank you for doing us proud Staveley.”