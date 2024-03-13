A primary school has received a donation of £1,000 from the Amazon team in Chesterfield.

Primary school supported by Amazon team in Chesterfield
The donation was made to Renishaw Primary School, which the Amazon team has supported since 2020.
This donation will be used towards creating two sensory rooms within school, aimed at providing a supportive and enriching space for our children.
Kris Hammond, Site Leader at Amazon in Chesterfield, said:
“We’re pleased to support the staff and pupils at Renishaw Primary School once again with this donation. We hope this caps a successful school year for the staff and pupils.”
Sharon Clayton, an employee at Amazon in Chesterfield, added:
“Renishaw Primary is a fantastic school, and it is great to see further support from Amazon.”
Renishaw Primary School said:
“Thank you to Kris and the team at Amazon - this donation will be of great benefit for our pupils and staff.”
Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon has supported more than 500,000 students across the UK with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer.
Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.
Amazon partners with Comic Relief to help people tackle poverty and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Last year, together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon raised over £2.7 million to fund projects that support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food insecurity across the UK, and around the world.