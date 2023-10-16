Primary school supported by Amazon team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A school in Nottinghamshire has received a donation of £1,000 from the Amazon team in Chesterfield.

The donation was made to Hillocks Primary Academy, which inspires its pupils to learn and develop to create a bright future.

The donation from Amazon in Chesterfield will go towards curriculum resources to support pupil's music education and resources for the school’s Nurture Base to support pupils' personal, social and emotional development.

Kris Hammond, Site Leader at Amazon in Chesterfield, said:

“At Amazon, we are passionate about the learning and development of young people in our community, and we are proud to support the school with this donation. Hillocks Primary Academy is a fantastic school, and we hope that the donation gives a boost to its pupils, parents and teachers.”

Principal Claire Gledhill, from Hillocks Primary Academy said:

“On behalf of the pupils and staff at our school, I would like to thank Kris and the team at Amazon in Chesterfield. We are pleased that to receive this recognition and support, and this donation will be of great benefit to the development of our pupils.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK. Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and has teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country.