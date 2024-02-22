PriceLinsey confirmed as auction sponsor of the BrightLife Champions Against Loneliness Awards 2024

The BrightLife Champions Against Loneliness Awards is an awards evening and charity event being held on March 16th at the SMH Group Stadium. A key focal point of the awards evening's agenda and fundraising activities is a live auction where attending guests bid on items generously donated by local businesses.

Marcus Linsey, auctioneer at PriceLinsey Auctions said “As Derbyshire’s modern property auctioneers, PriceLinsey are delighted to be sponsoring the BrightLife Champions Against Loneliness Awards 2024” “with all three directors living and working locally, we are passionate about the North Derbyshire community and it is an honour to be able to support this excellent charity and the good work it carries out”. He added, “There are many fabulous auction lots on offer, which have been kindly donated by local businesses and I am excited to be hammering them down on the night to raise as much money as possible for this great cause.”