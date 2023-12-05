Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘The Mortgage Introducer Awards 2023’ was held on 28 November 2023 at Royal Lancaster Grosvenor House Hotel in London, and is seen as the pinnacle of success for those in the UK mortgage industry.

The annual Mortgage Introducer Awards celebrate excellence in the UK mortgage industry, recognising the achievements of mortgage lenders, distributors, brokers, and individuals. The event is a unique opportunity for professionals in the mortgage industry to come together, network, and celebrate their successes.

Rounds of shortlisting take place before a selection of expert judges’ comb through each entry to decide on a winner. A culmination of all the hard work and effort made by the industry over the past twelve months, the rigorous judging process associated with the Awards ensures that winning one of each category is really a mark of excellence.

Create Finance's Andy, Chloe, Gindy, and Karl accepting both awards.

Karl Yeoman - Principal owner at Create Finance, has spoken about their win:

‘This award is testament to the consistent hard work and dedication of our team. To be recognised as the best the industry has to offer is a real celebration of all we have worked for. The future looks very bright, and we look forward to expanding our already excellent staff and taking the whole team with us on this exciting journey.’

Not only that, but Create Finance were also able to celebrate yet another win, Gindy Mathoon was able to celebrate being awarded Individual Broker of The Year - ranking himself amongst the elite brokers in the UK.

