Prestige Beauty & Hair celebrates decade of excellence now expanding into the courtyard

Prestige Beauty and Hair Salon, a name synonymous with luxury and sophistication, is proud to mark its remarkable 10-year anniversary in the heart of Belper's Market Place.

To commemorate this milestone, the visionary owners, Susan and George, have not only celebrated the salon's growth but have also embarked on an exciting journey of expansion, culminating in the creation of a vibrant and enchanting courtyard that has breathed new life into the town.

Nestled just off the bustling Market Place, the newly developed courtyard stands as a testament to the owners ingenuity and dedication to enhancing the local community.

Courtyard Apartment entrance

What was once a quaint space has now been transformed into a captivating hub of activity, housing a harmonious blend of four distinct businesses and three meticulously designed apartments. With a fourth coming soon.

Under Susan and George's guidance the courtyard has blossomed into a true gem of Belper.

With an electric mix of businesses that include a Moroccan restaurant, a creative tattoo studio, and a bustling office space, the courtyard has become a dynamic hub where creativity, culture, and commerce intertwine seamlessly. The addition of the courtyard's beautiful seating area enhances its allure, providing a serene spot for visitors and locals alike to unwind.

A true testament to Prestige Beauty and Hair Salon's enduring success, the courtyard now boasts three stunning holiday lets, each exuding the same sense of elegance and luxury that has defined the salon for a decade.

The Courtyard entrance

Guest from across the globe, hailing from Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Hong Kong, Turkey, Germany, America, Canada and beyond, have found solace in these meticulously designed apartments. The town's allure, whether for leisure or work, has drawn countless staycations and international travelers alike, each seeking a unique experience.

Susan and George's commitment to excellence is further exemplified by the meticulous attention to detail in the holiday lets.

There are 1 and 2 bedroom apartments stand as a testament to their unwavering dedication to providing an unparalleled experience. Guests have used these apartments as their base for various endeavors, from a relaxing break to celebrating family occassions, attending weddings, and even using the space as a creative hub for content creation, as one guest shared about using the apartment for her YouTube channel filming.

As Prestige Beauty and Hair Salon looks back on a decade of achievements, Susan and George are excited to unveil their upcoming fourth apartment, continuing their tradition of excellence and adding another layer of sophistication to the courtyard's offerings.