Popular Derbyshire optician celebrates 25 years with family owned business

Dianne Kerrison was congratulated by colleagues at its High Street Alfreton branch and presented with a garden centre voucher and flowers in recognition of her long service.

Dianne said: “It is a rewarding job and I love seeing the difference contact lenses make to people who want an alternative to glasses. The ‘wow’ reaction you get from children and their delight is a particular highlight.

“I enjoy going to the different branches and working with and meeting different people.”

Helen Bamforth (left) presenting gifts to Dianne Kerrison (right).

Dianne likes to spend time outdoors and plans to use the voucher for a bench or a fountain to relax by.