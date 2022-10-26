Popular Chesterfield pub and live music venue embarks on ‘new beginning’ with major revamp and name change

The County Music Bar on Saltergate has announced that it will be undergoing a significant revamp – and will be renamed as Gasoline. In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for the venue said: “Some of you may have heard it through various channels but we want to make sure you hear it from the horses mouth. The County is going.

“We have long strived to create a bar dedicated to the rock/metal and alternative scene. With ups and downs along the way the reality of this idea is not one that can evolve or grow, and more importantly not one that can survive with blinkers on. We have for sometime believed as a venue and business we have so much more to offer Chesterfield for such a long time, but purely relying on live gigs once or twice a week cannot keep us alive.

The County Music Bar is set to become ‘Gasoline’.

“The rest of the time we ended up shutting and this was in no small part to a limited offering other than live events.”

They went on to say that, while the venue’s live shows would continue, the rebrand would see it become an American themed bar. Gasoline will screen sports and include arcade machines and pool tables – as well as branching out into other genres of live music.

“As with all things in this world evolution and change is needed to adapt to the market and we want to offer so much more alongside our live music events, which are still continuing. We didn’t feel that this could simply be done by offering additional “nights” – certainly not under the banner of “The County”. This is not simply a series of promotions, this is an entire rebrand and reawakening.

“Gasoline is a fresh start for all of us, a venue that we had always envisioned. A venue that we want you to enjoy and one that loyal customers old and new deserve. We will be an American themed/style bar with multi screens for sports, music videos and broadcasts of our live stage footage. We will have a multitude of retro arcade machines and pinball, as well as pool tables and interactive smart darts. We want to bring back the social aspect of enjoying a night out with friends and family. Sitting at the bar in new high back leather stools chatting to the other folk there. Grabbing some other mates and taking on classic arcade games or enjoying a gig or game on the big screens. Film nights, quiz nights and of course live music. But not just rock and metal. All genres, all styles – this is a venue for all and all are welcome.

“There is no room for gatekeepers, each and everyone is welcome – this is a new beginning.”