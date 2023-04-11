News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Harry and Meghan yet to confirm attendance at King’s coronation
13 minutes ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
1 hour ago Sainsbury’s overhauling Nectar card in move to rival Tesco Clubcard
1 hour ago NASUWT votes in favour of abolishing Ofsted after teacher’s death
2 hours ago NHS ‘cannot guarantee’ patient safety as junior doctors strike begins
2 hours ago Autumn 2024 outlined for next UK general election

Popular Chesterfield Chinese takeaway closing

A popular Chinese takeaway in Chesterfield is closing due to the owners’ retirement.

By James Salt
Published 11th Apr 2023, 09:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 09:23 BST

The Hoy Sam takeaway has been a popular destination for lovers of Chinese food, and during its time on Chatsworth Road, it picked up a rating of 4.5/5 on Google.

A poster outside the business reads: “Dear customer. With a heavy heart it’s time to say goodbye to Hoy Sam. We have decided to retire. I want to take this opportunity to thank all customers old and new for all your support throughout the years. Thank you and take care, Mike & Linda.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The premises have often been ranked as one of the best Chinese food establishments in Chesterfield, and it has a 5 star Hygiene Rating.

Hoy Sam has excellent reviews on Google, users rated the Chinese takeaway 4.5/5, making it one of the best in ChesterfieldHoy Sam has excellent reviews on Google, users rated the Chinese takeaway 4.5/5, making it one of the best in Chesterfield
Hoy Sam has excellent reviews on Google, users rated the Chinese takeaway 4.5/5, making it one of the best in Chesterfield
Most Popular

Hoy Sam has described its style of food as ‘Chinese cuisine with a modern twist’. Reviews included comments like: “Good tasty food. Excellent pick-up service. Efficient and pleasant 'front-of-house' staff. Not the cheapest, but definitely good value for money.”

The Chinese takeaway on Chatsworth Road is closing due to owners retirement.The Chinese takeaway on Chatsworth Road is closing due to owners retirement.
The Chinese takeaway on Chatsworth Road is closing due to owners retirement.
ChesterfieldGoogle