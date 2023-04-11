The Hoy Sam takeaway has been a popular destination for lovers of Chinese food, and during its time on Chatsworth Road, it picked up a rating of 4.5/5 on Google.

A poster outside the business reads: “Dear customer. With a heavy heart it’s time to say goodbye to Hoy Sam. We have decided to retire. I want to take this opportunity to thank all customers old and new for all your support throughout the years. Thank you and take care, Mike & Linda.”

The premises have often been ranked as one of the best Chinese food establishments in Chesterfield, and it has a 5 star Hygiene Rating.

Hoy Sam has described its style of food as ‘Chinese cuisine with a modern twist’. Reviews included comments like: “Good tasty food. Excellent pick-up service. Efficient and pleasant 'front-of-house' staff. Not the cheapest, but definitely good value for money.”