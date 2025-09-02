Popular bakery chain set to close Derbyshire site as 38 jobs at risk

A popular bakery chain has announced that it would close its Derbyshire factory.

Roberts Bakery, a national bakery chain, has confirmed that its manufacturing facility at Manners Industrial Estate in Ilkeston is set to close down.

The Ilkeston site, which currently employs 38 people, was launched in 2010 in the former Aldreds the Bakers – with main focus on speciality breads and morning goods.

The decision follows a comprehensive review of the company’s product portfolio, overall footprint and long-term business strategy.

The company has not confirmed when the Ilkeston site will be closed.

A spokesperson for Roberts Bakery said: “While the Ilkeston site has contributed significantly to the Roberts business over time, the review has concluded that the site is no longer aligned with the company’s future plans.

“A formal consultation period will begin shortly, with the company ensuring all those impacted will be fully supported with individual meetings and practical assistance to try and help them secure alternative employment opportunities within the local area.”