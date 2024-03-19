Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottinghamshire-based Aerocom (UK) Ltd has officially engaged the Castle Donington public relations firm after a trial campaign to promote an innovative fire suppression device proved to be ‘red hot’.

Having built its reputation through the supply and installation of advanced pneumatic tube systems, Aerocom (UK) has since entered other markets, including fire suppression and automated guided vehicles (AGVs).

Tom Hughes, managing director of Aerocom (UK), initially signed the Poppy PR team up to raise awareness of the Fire Stixx Advanced PRO, which can automatically extinguish electrical and lithium battery fires in seconds.

Directors Phil Stubbs and Tina Clough

The national campaign hit the media and generated dozens of enquiries for Aerocom (UK).

Tom has made no secret of how impressed he has been by the agency’s 'blazing' success in recent weeks. He said: “I’d seen the difference that good PR can make for other brands, and I knew that I wanted to work with another local business on this project.

"When I saw that Poppy-PR was based in Castle Donington, close to where I live and not far from where Aerocom (UK) Ltd is located in Beeston, it felt like the perfect match.”

Aerocom (UK) Ltd is a long-established British market leader in pneumatic air tube systems, having supplied for many years to most of the NHS’s largest hospitals, as well as private hospitals, commercial, logistics and industrial operations.

Tom said: “Although I’ve only been working with Poppy PR for just over a month now, I’m already getting lots of enquiries from new clients who have seen our story online, including from fire chiefs and housing associations.

“It’s already opened doors for my business that were previously closed due to a lack of PR presence. In terms of fire suppression alone, this campaign has really helped to shine a spotlight on this potentially life-saving device.”

Poppy PR, which won the Best Creative and Media Agency category at the Business Masters Awards in October, is run by Tina Clough alongside business partner Phil Stubbs.

Tina said: “We’re proof that you don’t have to pay London prices to get big results, and more and more often, we are finding that business owners want to shop local and receive a more personalised service that’s closer to home.

"We still have a raft of clients who have used us for seven or eight years now, and we put this down to the fact that we are really personable and we like to make the 'dark art of PR' more transparent.

“The number of enquiries we are receiving from prospective clients has increased massively since we won the Business Masters award, which shows just what good PR can do for a business!”