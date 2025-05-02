Polar explorer Preet Chandi MBE appointed expedition leader for Clean Planet Peninsula Project
Captain Preet Chandi MBE, born in Derby, a distinguished polar explorer and record-holder, has been named the new Expedition Leader for the Clean Planet Peninsula Project. In her new role with the Clean Planet Foundation, Chandi, known for her remarkable solo polar expeditions, will lead flagship polar research missions starting in 2025.
Chandi, who gained international recognition as the first Asian woman to complete a solo expedition to the South Pole, will oversee the upcoming expeditions in Svalbard, the Arctic, and Antarctic. The expeditions are part of a broader initiative to conduct critical environmental research, including microplastics sampling, while training early-career scientists in polar fieldwork.
Alongside Professor Fay Couceiro, Head of the Microplastics Research Group at the Revolution Plastics Institute, Chandi will ensure the scientific integrity of the fieldwork while fostering an environment of inclusivity and safety.
The Peninsula Project, launched in 2023, aims to provide comprehensive field training to early-career polar scientists and communicators. Through the program, the Clean Planet Foundation strives to promote gender equality in extreme science environments, with a particular focus on supporting women and underrepresented groups in STEM fields.
The 2025 Svalbard expedition will also mark the beginning of the Clean Planet Foundation's full-scale microplastics research efforts, with nine early-career scientists participating in the Arctic survival and ski training.
Chandi expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, “The polar regions have taught me so much, and I can’t wait to help others experience the incredible power of these environments while making a real contribution to science.”
The Clean Planet Peninsula Project aims to provide both training and research opportunities that will shape the future of environmental science, with a commitment to diversity, equity, and collaboration.
Founded in 2023, the Clean Planet Foundation is dedicated to addressing global environmental challenges through science, education, and community action.