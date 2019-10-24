Plans unveiled to breathe new life into Chesterfield's old Lidl store

A charity hopes to breathe new life into an empty building in Chesterfield.

The Salvation Army has submitted a planning application to Chesterfield Borough Council to revitalise the former Lidl supermarket building on Foljambe Road.

The planning application states: "The applicant wishes to use the majority of the floorspace as a charity donation centre incorporating a charity shop which is covered within the existing retail consent.

"It is intended that part of the property will also be occupied by the local Salvation Army church for worship and community activities."

Martin Way, acquisitions surveyor at the Salvation Army Trading Company, added: "The Salvation Army church in Chesterfield has been without a fixed base for some years and in order to deliver their invaluable range of community services during this team, has often had to do so by hiring or borrowing rooms on an ad hoc basis.

"If this application is approved, this will give the church a much-needed longer-term location for Chesterfield."

Lidl relocated to Chatsworth Road in August.

