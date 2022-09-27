Plans in place to reopen landmark Peak District pub

The Grade II listed Ashford Arms, in Ashford-in-the-Water, has been sitting empty since its licensees, who were renting it from Star Pubs and Bars, closed it down.

Now the pub giant, which owns more than 2,000 premises UK-wide, is taking steps to breathe life back into the 18th Century premises.

A spokesman for the firm stated: “Star Pubs and Bars acquired The Ashford Arms from Punch Taverns in 2018.

“The pub was leased to an independent operator to run as their own.

“The operator closed the pub around two years ago but we have only recently been able to gain access.

“The Ashford Arms is a lovely old pub with lots of potential and we are keen to reopen it.

“We are currently working to get the power reinstated and drawing up a schedule of works for the repairs that will be required in order to reopen.

“In due course we will also be recruiting a new licensee to run the pub.”

Star Pubs and Bars recently applied for listed building consent from the Peak District National Park Authority for a protected escape route on the second floor, including new fire doors and new external fire escape door.